Portadown man sent for trial at Craigavon Crown Court on series of drug charges
Tony Magee, from Ashgrove Road, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court for a Preliminary Enquiry.
It heard that Magee faces the following charges: three counts of possessing a Class A drug with intent to supply, three counts of possession of Class A drugs, one charged of possessing criminal property, another charge of possessing a Class B drug, one charge of possessing a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, another charge of offering to supply a Class A controlled drug and finally offering to supply Class B controlled drug.
The charges are dated from August 15, 2021 through to January 19 last year.
Magee, who was in the dock, said: ‘No’ when asked if he wanted to say anything.
He was released on his own bail of £500 to be returned for trial to Craigavon Crown Court, on May 7.