Portadown man sentenced after pleading guilty to harassment and sending 'X-rated' image to a woman

A Portadown man, who sent an ‘X-rated image’ to a woman was given an eight months jail term suspended for two years after pleading guilty to harassing two women via social media.

Michael Wilson, aged 34, from Corcrain Gardens in Portadown, was accused of three counts of harassment involving two different women.

-

Advertisement

Advertisement

Craigavon Courthouse. INPT21-239.

-

Advertisement

Advertisement

One set of charges related to the harassment of one woman between August 5 and 6, 2021 and the harassment of another woman on dates between August 21, 2020 and March 27, 2022. Another related to a charge of harassment of one of these women on New Year’s Day this year.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “As I understand it, one of the these injured parties appears in both sets of charges. It’s the same injured party two years apart. So he is not learning, is he? The video that was sent – can I guess what was in that video?”

The prosecutor said: “I don’t have details but just checking the injured party’s statement. She describes it as an X-rated video.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Defence barrister Joel Lindsay BL said: “It’s one of those cases I can’t excuse his behaviour. He doesn’t try to excuse it and in the report he shows regret and remorse.”

Mr Lindsay referred to his client’s ‘extremely low intelligence’.

The district judge said she had read all that but added “I do not believe for one split second that that would mean he doesn’t know that certain parts of his anatomy should be kept private except when he is in a bathroom or toilet on his own”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Lindsay said his client had made complaints to the police in relation to this matter which his client didn’t believe were investigated quickly enough.

“There were videos put online about him which were exceptionally cruel and that led to the situation where he felt people weren’t really looking after him in relation to this so he decided, he called it in the report ‘payback’."

Mr Lindsay said he accepts this cannot happen again adding he has a disability but he does show regret and remorse.

District Judge Kelly said: “You received a caution for not dissimilar charges in 2021 and here you are back again for the same sort of charges and in two of those it is against the same injured party. One of those involved wholly inappropriate images being sent over the internet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"If you don’t know how to use social media platforms properly, please get off them, stop using them. If you don’t know how to conduct yourself on social media, don’t do it.

"Given the repeat nature of these types of offences, I have no option but to certify these offences as so serious that there is only one penalty I can impose because you cannot conduct yourself.”

For the first offences dated 2020 to 2022, he received a three months jail term for each of the two offences and for the offence dated 2023 he received a five months jail term, suspended for two years.