A Co Armagh man, who breached a restraining order imposed last year after ‘intimidating’ Facebook posts, has been granted bail to appeal a five-month jail term.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luke James McConnell, aged 47, from Ballynery North Road, Portadown appeared in the dock of Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday on a charge of breaching a restraining order.

A prosecutor told the court that McConnell had been convicted of intimidating and pestering a man who had a restraining order in place in his favour against the defendant until December 2024. That restraining order was issued on December 2022.

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigavon Court House. Picture: National World

-

Advertisement

Advertisement

"On Monday March 27, 2023 police received a report in relation to Facebook posts. The injured party made the report and noted that it caused him anxiety and distress and believed it to be directed at him. The reporting party alleged that a person known to him, the defendant, posted a concerning photo. Police viewed the posts of a male wearing a balaclava posted to an account under the name of the defendant.

"The caption read ‘according to our source in Keady, Co Armagh, this fake Catholic defender of his faith, wannabe gangster suffers from anxiety and is addicted to contacting the RUC. That’s not the only thing he is addicted to’.

"Further to this caption, the defendant had posted a comment reading ‘we’ll be coming back to this story soon. Masked men violently attack man in Keady before sending chilling warning 24 hours to get out’,” said the prosecutor adding that the face of the male in the photograph could not be identified but the reporting person identified the photograph as being a photograph taken from his own Facebook account and believed it was directed at him. Arm tattoos were visible in the photograph which the injured party has. The defendant admitted posting the image.

McConnell’s barrister said his client was, at that time, being subjected to a lot of online abuse to which District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “There’s a simple solution to that. Come offline and social media.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The barrister said his client was at ‘the end of his tether’ and ‘had his suspicions as to who was responsible but didn’t know for sure’.

The district judge said: “We have a group of laws in this country for a reason, we have a system for a reason so that innocent people do not get convicted of offences they did not commit. Doesn’t apply in Mr McConnell’s case – everybody is fair game even though he can’t prove it.”

The barrister said: “He foolishly put up a Facebook post. I am instructed it stayed up for a grand total of 14 minutes. He sees the error of his ways and took it down when he realised what he had done. He does apologise and realises he should not have done it. He does have previous similar on his record from August / September last year.”

District Judge Kelly said: “I understand this impacts the same injured party. And this was in direct breach of a suspended sentence imposed three months earlier for doing exactly the same thing.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The barrister said his client has a partner and is a full time carer for his son adding that McConnell has his own health difficulties.

"This was never going to be a fight. It’s a guilty plea. He accepts he has to get offline. He has to stop. He has more in his life,” said the barrister.

District Judge Kelly said: “Clearly not. He has spent two separate periods of time, August 2022 and March of 2023 abusing the same individual online. So it shows he doesn’t have that much in his life to worry about when he’s at that.

"Mr McConnell, the single biggest problem you face is the fact that you appear today for an offence which is exactly the same offence for which you got a suspended sentence some three months prior to the date of commission of this offence. I cannot ignore a suspended sentence for exactly the same offence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I am mindful of all the points Mr McCann has made and the contents of the pre-sentence report. But here’s the problem, you knew all that information when you sat down at your computer on March 27 and decided to post this on Facebook. It is possible to live a full life without Facebook, X formerly known as Twitter, TikTok etc,” said the district judge who imposed a three-month jail term on the breach of the restraining order plus the £25 offender’s levy.

"Given the short amount of time you managed to remain offence-free I am not making any reduction in the original two-month sentence, so I will activate that. It will run consecutively with the three months today, making a total of five months,” said District Judge Kelly.

Later the barrister requested that McConnell be released on bail pending an appeal of the sentence. The defendant was granted his own bail of £500 to reside at his home address and no other address without the prior permission of the court.