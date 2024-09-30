Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenager, who spat in a police constable’s face shouting and swearing about murdered officers, had smashed the front doors to McDonald’s, a court heard.

Colm Bell, aged 19, of no fixed abode in Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Hydebank Young Offenders Centre.

McDonald's at Edward Street, Lurgan. Photo courtesy of Google.

He faced a number of charges including criminal damage, disorderly behaviour plus three counts of assault on police. Bell’s barrister, Mr Peter Coiley, said his client is a sentenced prisoner and has pleaded guilty to all charges.

The court heard that on Saturday, May 11 this year at around 5.20am, police received a report from staff at McDonald’s in Edward Street, Lurgan, that the defendant had smashed both front doors.

Police arrived and spotted Bell in the car park, "unsteady on his feet and behaving erratically”.

"The male ran in front of the police cars shouting for police to chase him. He began weaving between the police cars and ran at a moving police vehicle,” said a prosecutor.

He was arrested and told police he had consumed a cocktail of drugs. He was taken to Craigavon Hospital, where he became aggressive, kicking one constable and was restrained by police.

“He then started shouting and swearing making several references to the murders of Ronan Kerr, David Black, Stephen Carroll and the attempted murder of John Caldwell,” said the prosecutor.

She added that Bell then spat in another police officer’s face. At that stage he was arrested for two counts of assault on police and one count of disorderly behaviour.

He was then brought to Lurgan Custody Suite and on Sunday, May 12 he became aggressive whilst being charged and had to be restrained. “While being brought back to his cell he lashed out and hit another constable on the leg,” said the [rosecutor. “He made full admissions to causing the damage to the doors at McDonald’s.”

Bell’s barrister said his client made early admissions of guilt, adding that the defendant had been on remand in prison since his arrest for offences.

“He has served a significant period of remand time,” said Mr Coiley, adding that on August 21, Bell was sentenced in Newtownards to a four-month sentence on other matters.

"This is a young man with a plethora of difficulties. A very sad tale and a very disrupted childhood and his adulthood blighted by drug misuse,” said the barrister, adding that all of this was “underpinned by substance misuse”.

Mr Coiley said these events happened on the anniversary of his mother’s death and he “went on a binge”.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “Colm Bell, 19 years of age, has an atrocious criminal record. I do accept and understand his problems in the past.

"Nevertheless, we have significant aggravating features. Spitting in the face of a police officer is disgusting behaviour in a hospital setting. The mention of the murders of serving officers and the attempted murder of one other,” said the district judge.

He added this sentence would be consecutive to that the defendant received in Newtownards. For criminal damage he was sentenced to nine months in jail. He was sentenced to five months in prison for each of the assaults on police and the disorderly behaviour – a total of nine months custody.