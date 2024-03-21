Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brian Ward was caught after carrying out the raid on Lidl in the city centre on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old, of Garvaghy Park in Portadown, pleaded guilty to theft of the expensive meat products at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Sentencing Ward to four months in prison, Judge Liam McStay told him: “There is no other place for you.”

Staff alerted police after observing a man in a long black coat leave the store on High Street without paying for a carrier bag full of items.

Ward was tracked on CCTV footage to a nearby drop-in centre.

A search of the bag revealed 15 ribeye steaks with a total value of £110, the court heard.

Defence counsel Michael Boyd described Ward’s criminal record, including previous thefts, as “absolutely appalling”.

But the barrister stressed that his client had made immediate admissions to stealing the steaks.

“There was nothing sophisticated about this, it was a brazen attempt to take the items and generate funds quickly for a ticket back to Portadown where he’s from,” Mr Boyd said.

He added that Ward would also have planned to use some of the profits to buy alcohol.

Mr McStay ruled that immediate custody was required.