A 28-year-old Portadown man, who painted ‘IRA’ on the walls of the Ulster Carpet factory, has been given a six-month jail term.

Stefan Hyde, from Woodside Green, was accused of threats to damage property, two counts of criminal damage and disorderly behaviour.

Hyde, who appeared via video link at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday (March 31), pleaded guilty to all four charges.

Court

His solicitor said he is a sentenced prisoner with a release date at the end of July.

A prosecutor told the court that on Saturday, November 26 last year, police attended the Garvaghy Road area following reports of a man acting aggressively and threatening to smash windows.

“Police later found a male matching the description of the defendant painting letters I.R.A. on the side of a building belonging to Ulster Carpets,” the prosecutor said.

She added that when the police arrested Hyde he began to shout and swear in a residential area. After a warning, police then arrested him for disorderly behaviour. When he was being conveyed to custody he was covered in paint. He was observed by police intentionally smearing the paint off his clothes onto the wall (of the cell van) and was further arrested for attempted criminal damage.

Hyde’s solicitor said the background to this is ‘quite sad’.

"This is a man who has struggled as a result of abuse in his past. He has taken to dealing with that often with a cocktail of drink and drugs as reflected in his record. He has had a litany of matters which have come to a head over the last number of months. He has pleaded guilty to everything. He became a father in December of last year. He wants to wrap all these matters up,” the defence lawyer said.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “He is another one of these individuals who, if he is not careful, is going to end up spending a life sentence in instalments. The only person he is actually hurting his himself. If you look at his record, a large part of it is public disorder offences. He has now reached a crescendo where he had a rolled-up sentence earlier on in the year which has taken him to July and now he has another set of sentencing exercises in front of me today."

She asked the defendant: “Do you not get the message that keeping this behaviour up you are going to spend more time in Maghaberry in any given year than you are anywhere else?”

Hyde responded: “This is my first time in Maghaberry. I think I am learning my lesson.”

Hyde was sentenced to six months in prison on each of the four charges to run concurrently and concurrently with his current sentence.