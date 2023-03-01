A man who made numerous 999 calls without needing the emergency services and who was given a four-month jail term suspended for three years is to appeal the sentence.

Owen McEvoy (59), of Oakdene Park in Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday charged with the persistent improper use of a public electronic communications network causing needless anxiety on dates between May 10 and 14 last year.

A Prosecution lawyer told the court that in May last year the defendant made numerous 999 calls. He was warned repeatedly this was a misuse of the system but he continued.

“On one call he said he didn’t require any services but refuses to hang up. He wants to know why he has been put through to Scotland and advised he has to go through Northern Ireland, refusing to say why he rang. He clearly has no emergency to report. He was advised to call 101 but he refused to hang up.

Craigavon Court House. INLM0311-117gc

"On another call he rang demanding police attendance and threatening suicide. He was intoxicated making little sense and not reporting any emergency other than he had been threatened for being a child molester and he was going to get a beating. He threatened again to kill himself. He has called repeatedly police systems in various states of intoxication and refusing to hang up,” said the Prosecutor.

McEvoy’s barrister said his client had a clear record until he was 55. He has always had alcohol issues but it has taken a real grip over recent years, adding that his client had taken some steps to address his issues.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said McEvoy is not making enough steps to address his alcohol issues.

The defendant’s barrister asked for a short deferral of any possible prison term to prove he is engaging with the community addiction team. “If he addresses those alcohol issues I would submit he is unlikely to come before this court again.”

District Judge Kelly told McEvoy: “The abuse of the 999 system in this fashion has to be considered a serious matter and all the more serious by virtue of the fact that you have a previous entry on your record for exactly the same thing.”

She imposed a sentence of four months in custody suspending it for three years. “You are now at the end of the road. Repeat this type of behaviour and you are definitely guaranteed a prison sentence,” she said, adding that she is replacing the conditional discharge imposed on April 26 last year with a £200 fine together with a £15 Offender Levy.

When the District Judge was told McEvoy wished to appeal the sentence, she released him on his own bail of £500 to reside at his home address.

