A Portadown man, who has been accused of assaulting a man and a woman, has had the case against him referred to Craigavon Crown Court for trial.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Matthew Johnston, aged 28, from The Fairways, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday (January 3) accused of two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

-

No details of the case were revealed but during the Preliminary Enquiry, the charges, that Johnston assaulted a man on March 5, last year, causing him actual bodily harm and that Johnston assaulted a woman on the same date occasioning her actual bodily harm, were put to the defendant.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A prosecutor submitted there is a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions from the defence.