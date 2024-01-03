Portadown man to face trial accused of assaulting man and woman
Matthew Johnston, aged 28, from The Fairways, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday (January 3) accused of two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
No details of the case were revealed but during the Preliminary Enquiry, the charges, that Johnston assaulted a man on March 5, last year, causing him actual bodily harm and that Johnston assaulted a woman on the same date occasioning her actual bodily harm, were put to the defendant.
A prosecutor submitted there is a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions from the defence.
The case has been returned to Craigavon Crown Court on January 23 for pre-arraignment and February 8 for arraignment. District Judge Francis Rafferty granted bail on the same terms of £250.