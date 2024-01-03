Register
BREAKING

Portadown man to face trial accused of assaulting man and woman

A Portadown man, who has been accused of assaulting a man and a woman, has had the case against him referred to Craigavon Crown Court for trial.
By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 16:50 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 16:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Matthew Johnston, aged 28, from The Fairways, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday (January 3) accused of two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

-

Read More
In pictures: New Year's Eve celebrations at the Seagoe Hotel in Portadown
Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.
Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.
Most Popular

-

No details of the case were revealed but during the Preliminary Enquiry, the charges, that Johnston assaulted a man on March 5, last year, causing him actual bodily harm and that Johnston assaulted a woman on the same date occasioning her actual bodily harm, were put to the defendant.

A prosecutor submitted there is a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions from the defence.

The case has been returned to Craigavon Crown Court on January 23 for pre-arraignment and February 8 for arraignment. District Judge Francis Rafferty granted bail on the same terms of £250.