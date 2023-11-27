Portadown man to face trial on possession of indecent photos of children charges
Evan McLaughlin, aged 19, from Mandeville Manor, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court for a preliminary enquiry – the legal step to send a case to a crown court.
In total McLaughlin is charged with 20 counts of possession of indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of a child (Category A), three counts of possessing extreme photographic images and three counts of possessing a prohibited image of a child. The charges all date to January 11 this year.
He also faces a charge that on dates between the 22/05/21 and the 26/08/22 he distributed or showed an indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs and videos of a child contrary to Article 3(1)(b) of the Protection of Children (Northern Ireland) Order 1978
The charges were put to McLaughlin and a prosecutor told the court that on the basis of the papers before the court there is a prima facie case to answer.
Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer asked Gavin Cairns, McLaughlin’s lawyer, if there were any ‘observations’. Mr Cairns said there are ‘no contrary submissions’.
The deputy district judge responded: “Well there are admissions to the possession and there is evidence as to the nature of it so, yes, there is a prima facie case.
The prosecutor asked that the defendant is committed to appear before Craigavon Crown Court on pre-arraignment on December 14, 2023 with an arraignment date of January 16, 2024. He is on his own bail pending the trial.