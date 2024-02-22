Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jake Woolsey, aged 19, from Timakeel Lodge, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with common assault, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, criminal damage and improper use of public electronic communications.

-

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

-

The court heard that on May 15 last year at around 7.20pm, police were told about criminal damage to a car belonging to the injured party. He attended Armagh police station and claimed the defendant was responsible for the damage.

A prosecutor told the court: “They were previously friends but they had an argument the previous night and the injured party claimed that was the rationale for the damage caused.”

The prosecutor said the injured party claimed that he had received a number of messages from the defendant of a ‘menacing’ nature alleging he was ‘going to cut his head off’ and making allegations against the injured party.

The injured party left work, was in his car and pulled over in a layby in the Derryhaw Road, Dungannon and when he returned to his vehicle he was aware of another vehicle approaching at speed. It was a blue BMW which pulled in front of the injured party’s vehicle.

“The defendant got out with a metal bar in his hands. The defendant struck the front windscreen, the front passenger window and rear passenger window with the metal bar shattering the glass in each of the windows,” the prosecutor said.

"He then tried to approach the driver’s side but the injured party drove off at speed and didn’t stop until he reached Dungannon. He was followed initially by the defendant but the victim was able to lose him by taking a number of different turns,” said the prosecutor, who added that a number of threatening messages were also sent to the injured party and his parents.

The court was told that when interviewed, the defendant said he was ‘aware’ of the incident but denied it was anything to do with him. When the screenshots of messages were shown to him he accepted sending them but tried to justify the nature of them. There is a claim of compensation for £3,747.27.

Woolsey’s barrister Connor Lunny said: “I am not sure there is an evidential link between his actions, inexcusable as they are, and the damage before Your Worship.” He added that his client is only 19 with a limited income and in receipt of PIP and Universal Credit.

Mr Lunny said the incident “didn’t happen in a vacuum”.

“The two families appear to be fairly entrenched in their positions,” he said, adding that the defendant’s telecommunications don’t “paint him in a great light”. He also pointed out that Woosley made guilty pleas and has no record for this behaviour previously.

District Judge Francis Rafferty said: “This is not the Wild West. If you believe somebody has done something wrong, or you suspect it, you do not take the law into your own hands. We don’t need people driving round with iron bars smashing up other people’s cars.”