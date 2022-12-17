A Portadown man who admitted possessing drugs has been told if he appears in court again he will go straight to jail.

Mathew James Hume, aged 35, from Parsons Gate, Portadown, appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday (December 14) accused of possessing a controlled drug, namely Pregabalin, on June 26, 2022.

A prosecutor told the court that police attended Ballybay Avenue in Portadown and the defendant appeared to be under the influence of some substance.

He said: “A search revealed a blister pack of 15 Pregabalin found on him. He said he got the drugs from a friend and accepted it was an offence to have them without a prescription.”

Hume’s solicitor said the upshot of this was that his client was hospitalised. “This man is 35 years of age and old enough and intelligent enough to know drugs are the wrong path and he needs to stay clear of them.

“His refusal to give consent to Probation or Community disposal certainly isn’t helpful but at the same time there is a straightforwardness in all of this in that he knows what to do and he knows that to possess or consume drugs will lead to one outcome,” said the solicitor who suggested that the matter be dealt with via a suspended sentence.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “The Probation Service is providing more than one sentencing option and one of them does not supply any form of support but it is a means of repaying to the community. He is quite capable of working and holding down a full time job. So I don’t understand why the complete refusal to undertake any form of Community disposal.”

She added: “I have no option in light of the contents of that pre-sentence report but to certify this offence as so serious there is only one penalty I can impose. I have no other sentencing options because you turned them down. I impose a period of two months custody which I will suspend for a period of three years.