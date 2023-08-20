A 56-year-old man has been given a suspended jail sentence after he was caught driving while banned.

Paul Gerard Doherty, from Annagh Hill, Potadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with driving while disqualified and without insurance.

A prosecutor said that on March 20 at 1.50pm, police on Meadow Lane in Portadown, spotted an Audi A4 heading towards the Meadows Shopping Centre. Checks found the vehicle had no insurance and the defendant had no driving licence as he was disqualified.

Doherty’s barrister Mr David McKeown said that while it may appear ‘brazen’ to have bought a car and driven it despite being banned, he pointed to ‘extenuating circumstances’ and that the Probation Service assessed the defendant as having a low likelihood of reoffending.

Mr McKeown said: “This is a case which the brazenness of it is somewhat diminished by the factors set out in the pre-sentence report. It may be the case that an immediate custodial sentence is not warranted. This is a difficult time for him. He is thankfully on the right path now.”

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “This is an exceptionally serious offence. As Mr McKeown has pointed out, I hear many an excuse in this court for why people chose to drive whilst disqualified, all of them couched in some sort of emergency that they could not get out of otherwise. In your case you went out deliberately and bought a car for the sole purpose of getting groceries which you could do in a taxi or get a delivery.

"There is a good reason why Parliament decided that people who chose to drink and drive should be disqualified from driving. You don’t think that applies to you. It’s alright for you to drink and drive. You don’t need to abide by any disqualification that flows from that.”

The district judge said the charges were so serious there is only one penalty she can impose ‘and I do so because of what I consider to be the very wilful nature of your breach’.