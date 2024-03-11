Portadown man, who handed police Cannabis during planned search, given a fine
A Portadown man who handed police cannabis during a search has been fined £400 for drug possession.
Anthony Graham Magee, aged 23, from Ashgrove Road, Portadown appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday charged with possessing a Class B controlled drug, namely cannabis.
A Prosecutor told the court that on March 28, 2022 police carried out a warranted search in Portadown.
Magee’s solicitor said his client pointed out the cannabis to police and handed it to them.
District Judge Francis Rafferty fined Magee £400 plus the Offender Levy.