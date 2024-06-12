Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A talented Co Armagh musician, who stole a bike worth £7k, has been given a three months jail sentence.

Conor James McConville, aged 31, from Portmore St, Portadown, appeared via video link from Maghaberry Prison before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with stealing a bicycle.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan told McConville’s barrister Mr David McKeown that his client had “quite the record”.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

The court heard that on Friday November 4, last year, police received a report of a bicycle stolen from B&M Bargains, High Street Mall, Portadown. The injured party was spoken to in the presence of his parents.

"The Nukeproof Mega AM275, valued at approximately £7k, was in the ‘airlock’ space inside the doors of B&M Bargains where it was left unsecured for a short period of time. The injured party returned to find the bike missing. He inquired from shop staff who said the male had taken it,” said the Prosecutor, adding that staff described the thief and what he was wearing to police.

After watching CCTV, police officers recognised the thief as the defendant. He was approached by police in January this year and during interview McConville didn’t answer the questions. When shown the CCTV he said “that’s not me”.

Defending barrister Mr McKeown said his client is a “very talented musician”. “I actually had the pleasure of listening to him on occasion,” he said.

“In Maghaberry?” asked District Judge Ranaghan, which led to laughter in the courtroom. “Actually, yes,” said Mr McKeown. “Prior to being in Maghaberry he had a strong career in the local scene playing pubs and clubs. Unfortunately, he is a man who also has problems with alcohol and being in that scene was not conducive to that.

"He succumbed to the alcohol problem and latterly succumbed to a drug problem. Thankfully he is now addressing the drug problem and is on a substitute programme.”

He added that on his last release his client became “quite entrepreneurial” and negotiated a deal with a charity shop where he was get items sale or return and sells them at a stall in Nutts Corner. “It was quite a successful business,” he said.

Mr McKeown said the day the defendant took the bike was a day he had succumbed to his alcohol problem. He reminded the District Judge that he had dealt with him on a “more serious matter” recently. “He is due for release in approximately two months following that sentencing exercise,” he added.

"He wants to get everything sorted out so that he can get out, put this behind him and keep going with that business that is going well and will perhaps be the thing which will keep him out of trouble in the long term,” said Mr McKeown.

District Judge Ranaghan said McConville had a “ridiculous” record. “I do take into account he is on a substitute programme now and a bit of entrepreneurialism has kicked in as well.”