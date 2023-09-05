Portadown man who now lives in Lurgan sent for trial to Craigavon Crown Court on charges of rape and indecent assault
Sean Murray, aged 41, previously from Dobbin Road in Portadown appeared in the dock at Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with a number of counts of indecent assault on a woman and a further charge of rape all alleged to have taken place between January 1996 through to December 2001.
Murray was asked if he had received papers in relation to the preliminary enquiry – the legal step to potentially send the matter to the Crown Court. Murray replied: “I have, yes.”
A prosecutor said that, based on the papers before the court, there is a prima facie case.
Murray told the court his bail address is Turmoyra Court, Lurgan. His solicitor told the court that the bail address was changed on June 19. The solicitor explained his client had been living in Dobbin Road, Portadown but the owner had emailed the solicitor saying he needed repossession of the house.
The district judge released Murray on his own bail of £500 to reside at the Lurgan address and no other address unless he has first sought permission of the court. He is barred from having contact with the alleged injured party, directly or indirectly including by all forms of social media. The defendant is also banned from Portadown.