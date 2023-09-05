Register
BREAKING
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through

Portadown man who now lives in Lurgan sent for trial to Craigavon Crown Court on charges of rape and indecent assault

A Portadown man, now living in Lurgan, has been sent for trial to Craigavon Crown Court facing nine charges of indecent assault on a woman and one charge of raping a woman.
By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 5th Sep 2023, 07:39 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 07:39 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sean Murray, aged 41, previously from Dobbin Road in Portadown appeared in the dock at Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with a number of counts of indecent assault on a woman and a further charge of rape all alleged to have taken place between January 1996 through to December 2001.

-

Read More
Six new jobs created as Eurospar in Lurgan officially opens after major makeover
Craigavon Courthouse. Picture credit: National World.Craigavon Courthouse. Picture credit: National World.
Craigavon Courthouse. Picture credit: National World.
Most Popular

-

Murray was asked if he had received papers in relation to the preliminary enquiry – the legal step to potentially send the matter to the Crown Court. Murray replied: “I have, yes.”

A prosecutor said that, based on the papers before the court, there is a prima facie case.

Murray told the court his bail address is Turmoyra Court, Lurgan. His solicitor told the court that the bail address was changed on June 19. The solicitor explained his client had been living in Dobbin Road, Portadown but the owner had emailed the solicitor saying he needed repossession of the house.

The district judge released Murray on his own bail of £500 to reside at the Lurgan address and no other address unless he has first sought permission of the court. He is barred from having contact with the alleged injured party, directly or indirectly including by all forms of social media. The defendant is also banned from Portadown.