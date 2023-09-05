A Portadown man, now living in Lurgan, has been sent for trial to Craigavon Crown Court facing nine charges of indecent assault on a woman and one charge of raping a woman.

Sean Murray, aged 41, previously from Dobbin Road in Portadown appeared in the dock at Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with a number of counts of indecent assault on a woman and a further charge of rape all alleged to have taken place between January 1996 through to December 2001.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture credit: National World.

Murray was asked if he had received papers in relation to the preliminary enquiry – the legal step to potentially send the matter to the Crown Court. Murray replied: “I have, yes.”

A prosecutor said that, based on the papers before the court, there is a prima facie case.

Murray told the court his bail address is Turmoyra Court, Lurgan. His solicitor told the court that the bail address was changed on June 19. The solicitor explained his client had been living in Dobbin Road, Portadown but the owner had emailed the solicitor saying he needed repossession of the house.