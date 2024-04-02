Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David McGraw, aged 34, from Oakwood Place, Portadown appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath for preliminary testing. Two charges, driving when unfit through drink / drugs and driving with excess alcohol in his breath were withdrawn by the prosecution.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

A prosecutor told the court that on August 19 last year, police received a report that the defendant was driving his Vauxhall Astra in the Oakwood Place, Derramore Drive and Alexander Gardens area of Portadown between the 3am and 7am whilst under the influence of alcohol.

When police arrived the car was in the driveway of a house at Oakwood Place and the defendant was detained outside the address.

"There was a strong smell of intoxicating liquor. He was struggling to follow a conversation. He refused to comply with a PBT (Preliminary Breath Test) and was subsequently arrested,” said the prosecutor.

McGraw’s barrister Mr David McKeown said: “He knew he hadn’t been driving and he foolishly thought he didn’t have to comply with a breath test. He is banned until next March. He ordinarily would be a painter and decorator but he had an unfortunate accident which led to ruptured discs in his back. He is currently in receipt of disability benefits.”