A man who smashed ‘decorative’ glass valued at more than two and a half thousand pounds at Ma Berry’s in Portadown has been given a conditional discharge.

Appearing at Craigavon Magistrates Court last Friday, Ashley Robinson, of Drumnasoo Road, Portadown, pleaded guilty to criminal damage.

The court heard the defendant ‘without lawful excuse’ destroyed the glass in the popular bar in West Street Portadown on January 15 last year.

It was revealed to the court that the decorative glass, which was smashed by the 23-year-old, had been valued at £2,640.

Craigavon Courthouse. INPT21-239.

His barrister told Craigavon Magistrates Court that his client has arrived in court with the full £2,640 restitution.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “I consider that to be a fairly substantial amount of money for most people, particularly in the current climate.”