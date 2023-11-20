A Portadown man, who stole money in one shop and damaged two fleeces worth £160 in another, has been given a nine-month jail term.

Conor Patrick Steven Mallon, aged 40, from Edward Street in Portadown appeared via video link from Maghaberry Prison at Craigavon Magistrates Court pleading guilty to criminal damage, theft and burglary.

Craigavon Court House, Co Armagh.

When asked by Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter asked if he was a sentenced prisoner, he was told that Mallon had breached the terms of his licence in May.

A prosecutor revealed that on October 25, 2023 police received a report from the owner of Hi-Brow in Portadown that on October 24 this year she was in her shop at around 5.15pm. She was getting ready to close and went to the bathroom on the top floor. She had left her phone in the shop and her phone had a case. In that there was £30. The court heard the injured party said she left her shop with the front door open for approximately three minutes. When she returned she took her phone and closed the shop. She went to Home Bargains and when she went to pay she realised the £30 was gone, the court was told.

Security in High Street Mall completed a CCTV check. A male was identified entering the store for about two minutes, leaves and turning onto High Street with his hood up. A still photo from the CCTV in High Street Mall was put to the defendant and he confirmed it was him.

On October 25 this year, police attended DV8 in Magowan West in Portadown. Staff said a male had entered the store and had asked to try on a fleece.

“He tried the first one on before requesting to try another one," said the prosecutor who added that staff noticed a distinct blue collar underneath his coat when he was leaving.

The defendant removed two fleeces from under his coat and gave them back to staff but he had removed the tags causing them to rip and not fit for resale. Their total value was £160.

He confirmed to police he was in the DV8 store and he had tried the tops on which staff asked him to remove and admitted trying to remove tags causing damage to the clothing.

The prosecutor said: “In relation to the first incident. He does admit to being in High Street Mall on October 24 but doesn’t recollect which stores he entered and denied taking any money from the phone case saying he would have taken her phone.

Mallon’s solicitor asked that the court take into consideration his guilty plea. “He is subject to a custodial sentence following the breach of his licence because of this. This offence occurred just as he was released from Maghaberry. He has an extensive criminal record. There is a correlation between the use of alcohol and the offences on his criminal record. It is something he is trying to address. He is aware that a period of time in custody will give him the time to do that.”