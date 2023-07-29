A shoplifter, who stole thousands of pounds worth of goods from ASDA by buying loose onions and swapping the label with high ticket goods, was released on bail having been sentenced to six months in jail.

Gareth Maguire, aged 44, from Orchard Park in Portadown, Co Armagh, appeared before the court charged with fraud by misrepresentation and theft.

A Prosecutor said police were called to ASDA in Portadown on June 25, 2021 and were told “a male had placed the label for onions valued at 26p on a higher value item – a packet of burgers valued at £4.99”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The court heard the defendant then scanned the lower value label and placed the items in the bag. The total of the items not paid for was £8.38. CCTV showed the defendant leaving the store and getting into a white Mazda. Police called at his address and cautioned him for the offence of theft.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture credit: National World.

ASDA further contacted police after head office had identified the defendant’s debit card had been used in "an unusually large number of transactions in which loose onions were bought”. ASDA reviewed the transactions from March 2020 to June 2021 and available CCTV footage and ascertained since March 2020 the defendant had entered the store on more than 100 occasions and loose onions appeared on the majority of his receipts.

Approximately 30 of those incidents, dating from April 24, 2021 to June 24, 2021, were captured on CCTV. The defendant could be seen on each occasion lifting high value items such as packets of meat and frying pans and placing stickers for loose onions on them to scan at a self service till. “On some occasions he fails to scan some items altogether,” said the Prosecutor adding that the minimum goods not paid for totalled £432.82.

The defendant took part in a voluntary interview in Armagh on May 31, 2022 and he was cautioned for both theft and fraud by false representation. He made full admissions to both offences agreeing he could have taken in excess of £5,000 worth of goods from ASDA.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maguire’s lawyer Gabriel Ingram said his client pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and pointed to a “quite positive” Probation Service Report. He said there is a background of alcohol issues particularly during the Covid period.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “I read that. I think that is disgraceful that a fit healthy individual would use Covid as an excuse when so many people were unable to leave their own home because they had underlying health difficulties. But not your client. He feels that Covid lockdowns were particularly sore on him. He doesn’t have any underlying health conditions other than those that he has engendered himself."

Maguire’s lawyer said the medical report points to problems with addictions. “Anyone can get addicted to anything at any time.” District Judge Kelly said: “You don’t have to. These are all choices you make.”

The District Judge said: “To blame lockdown on all of this is such a travesty on all tens of thousands of people who were suffering from recognised medical illness from cancer right through to those who could not leave their own homes. They had no choice.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maguire’s solicitor said he was not blaming lockdown as such to which the judge said that his client blamed lockdown in the pre-sentence report. The solicitor said it was more to do with his addictive personality. “Your worship has dealt with many compulsive shoplifters. They have plenty of money but they do it as an addiction,” he said.

“This is a man who has a very good job and high earnings compared to others. He is not a man who has troubled any court since 2001. It was almost a relief when the police did catch up with him and he spilled his guts. There is restitution and he is willing to meet that. He is very contrite. The difficulty is that it happened over a long period and that aggravates the situation.”

District Judge Kelly said; “You blamed Covid for this, you blamed lockdown. I think that is disgraceful. You think about all those people who could not leave their homes because they were suffering from a myriad of medical conditions where taking Covid would have killed them. You weren’t in that position.

"You could go to ASDA shopping. What if your partner was suffering from one of those medical conditions and you could not go to ASDA shopping? I can tell you there were loads of people in this country in that position. A funny thing, none of them turned to alcohol.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“According to your pre-sentence report you are not a thief, yet you repeatedly stole from ASDA in quite a deliberate fashion from March 1, 2020 to June 25, 2021 repeatedly. That is a serious aggravating feature of this. I have listened to Mr Ingram but you cannot engage in a year and three months worth of shoplifting just because it is during a pandemic.”

-

-

She sentenced Maguire to six months in custody in respect of each charge to run concurrently with the £25 Offender Levy attached to the first charge.

Maguire was led to the cells. Later on Friday he reappeared in the dock. “You don’t go nicking out of ASDA for all those months and say I am not a thief,” said the District Judge. "You (Mr Ingram) pointed out and I agree with you, he has a good salary. He has much higher than the average salary of the majority of people here. Funny enough I don’t have them coming to my court engaging in this behaviour. Your client, who could well afford to pay for his groceries chose not to and then repeated it.”