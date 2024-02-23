Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kenneth Brown, aged 44, from Armagh Road, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with breaching a Non-Molestation Order on July 12 last year.

The court heard that police were tasked to a domestic incident on July 12, last year. The injured party said the defendant had sent her numerous text messages which she considered of a ‘pestering nature’. Checks showed there was a Non-Molestation Order against the defendant.

When arrested and in custody he argued he was only in contact with her because he wanted contact with the children. The prosecutor told the court there is a “significant relevant record”.

District Judge Francis Rafferty said: “Mr Brown seems to be a man who knows better than everybody else. The Probation report indicates that he uses ‘distorted thinking in an attempt to justify his disregard court sanctions and legal consequences’. Why is that? Is he a particular genius? Does he believe himself to be possessed of uncommon intellectual abilities?”

Brown’s solicitor said his client “at times behaves impulsively”.

The district judge noted three previous breaches of orders and that the defendant had received an immediate custodial sentence which was affirmed at the Appeal Court.

Brown’s solicitor said this matter related to two text messages and one telephone call. He outlined the nature of the text messages which referred to getting access to his children.

DJ Rafferty said: “The bottom line is this. The courts are there to assist in these situations. But it seems no matter what the court does, this man decides to take matters into his own hands as evidence by this is his fourth breach of a Non-Molestation Order. I just checked and the maximum I can impose on him is six months.”

The solicitor said: “There is no excuse for breaching the order and texting his ex-wife in the early morning with these messages. In relation to the context, that is now resolved.”