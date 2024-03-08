Portadown man, who was stopped by his mum from 'sorting out' people who had 'jumped his friend', pleads guilty to smashing his mum's window
Jake Ballard, aged 24, from Jervis Street in Portadown pleaded guilty at Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with criminal damage to his mother’s back door.
A prosecutor revealed that police attended Jervis Street in Portadown on July 2 last year after the defendant’s mother reported to police that her son had damaged the back door of the property by ‘kicking it’. It resulted in the glass in a frame in the door getting smashing. The defendant had fled before police arrival but officers found him in the Jervis Street area soon after and arrested him.
When questioned the next day by police, Ballard claimed his mother had stopped him from leaving the house when he intended to go out and ‘sort out persons who had jumped his friend’.
Ballard told police there had been a ‘heated argument’ that evening. He admitted to ‘slapping’ the back door repeatedly after he was locked out of the house but he was unaware he had smashed the window in the door until police arrested him.
The prosecutor revealed that both parties declined to provide a written statement as he had previously alleged he had been ‘struck’ by his mother.
Ballard’s lawyer described it as a ‘bad situation’. He said his client was aged 24 with a ‘limited record’. He said Ballard and his mother have had issues in the past but he is no longer living in the family home. He has moved out and is living with friends.
He also revealed Ballard has already paid the £80 compensation for the door. The lawyer said his client earns £250 a week as a cleaner and pleaded guilty on the very first occasion.
"He is ashamed of his actions. He has moved out of the home so there will be no further problems,” said the barrister.
District Judge Francis Rafferty fined Ballard £150 plus the Offender Levy and gave him 10 weeks to pay.