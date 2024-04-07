Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gary Joseph Fowler, aged 29, from Birchwood Grange in Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with being unable to control his vehicle, failing to produce a driving licence and using a mobile phone whilst driving.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

Fowler had told police he was using his mobile phone to get directions to the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald after his partner was involved in a serious road accident in Belfast.

Prosecutor, Mr Malcolm Irvine, said he understood there would be a guilty plea to using the mobile phone whilst driving and the other two charges were withdrawn.

Mr Irvine told the court that on August 7 last year on the Northway in Portadown at around 10.30am, it was discovered the defendant was using his phone’s satellite navigation system while he was driving and admitted that when he was stopped.

Fowler’s lawyer told the court his client had no points on his licence.

“On the day in question he got a call. His partner had been involved in a serious accident in Belfast and was in Dundonald Hospital. He doesn’t have a sat nav in his car and he was using his phone to get directions to Dundonald. He does admit that to police.”