The incident in the Montague Street area was reported to police around 6.20pm on Sunday evening.

They said it is believed the victim – a man aged in his 30s - was struck with a blunt instrument to the side of his head.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries not believed to be life-threatening at this stage.

Montague Street in Portadown. Picture: Google

The assailants fled the scene possibly towards the Union Street / Edgarstown area of the town.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident.