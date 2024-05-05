Portadown: masked men inflict 'serious' assault on man in his 30s
The incident in the Montague Street area was reported to police around 6.20pm on Sunday evening.
They said it is believed the victim – a man aged in his 30s - was struck with a blunt instrument to the side of his head.
He was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries not believed to be life-threatening at this stage.
The assailants fled the scene possibly towards the Union Street / Edgarstown area of the town.
Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident.
Sergeant Kathryn Barnes said: "Our investigation into this serious assault is ongoing and we're asking anyone with information or who was passing at this time to check their dashcam footage and call us on 101, quoting reference 1431 05/05/24. You can also report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org/."