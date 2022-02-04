The dogs had no fresh clean water and the yard they were kept in was littered with canine faecal matter, Craigavon Court heard.

William Ward and Declan Ward of South Street, Portadown, were convicted in their absence of animal welfare offences at Craigavon Departmental Court, sitting before District Judge Brady on Tuesday 01 February 2022.

The defendants were charged with failing to ensure the welfare of animals under Section 9 of the Welfare of Animals Act (NI) 2011.

Two Staffordshire Bull Terrier dogs were kept at a location in Portadown, Co Armagh in squalid conditions.

A spokesperson for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council said: “On 21st July 2020 an Animal Welfare Officer visited the property and observed two Staffordshire Bull terrier dogs being kept at the location.

“The environment was poor and the Animal Welfare Officer noted the animals had been scavenging in an upturned bin for food and that there was no provision of fresh clean water.

“The animals were exposed to a number of hazards within the yard and it was littered with canine faecal matter.

“The Animal Welfare Officer contacted the vet, who stated the animals should be taken into possession of the Council.

“The dogs plus a litter of 12 pups were transferred to Council after a court order was granted on 6th October 2020.”

Both men were convicted in their absence by District Judge Brady.

She fined them both £150 and disqualified them from keeping any animals for 5 years.

Judge Brady also awarded costs of £106 in each case.

A Council spokesperson said: “This ruling will hopefully serve as a reminder that anyone who owns a pet must take proper steps to care for them, as required under the Welfare of Animals Act (NI) 2011.

“The Council will take action against anyone who fails to ensure the welfare of an animal. Where necessary, they will brought before the courts and dealt with appropriately.”