Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
1 hour ago TikTok to be blocked from ‘all parliamentary devices’
1 hour ago Junior doctors announce four-day strike action in April
5 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
5 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
5 hours ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son

Portadown mother Alesia Nazarova 17th woman to be murdered in Northern Ireland since 2020 says Women's Aid

The murder in Portadown of Alesia Nazarovo raised the total number of women killed in Northern Ireland since 2020 to 17, says Women’s Aid NI.

By Carmel Robinson
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 13:53 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 13:53 GMT

The 37-year-old mother was found dead at her home in Church St following a fire in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Her 12-year-old daughter Olivia was rescued from the house.

-

Read More
Portadown murder: Girl (12) rescued from fire without even a shoe is left homele...
Most Popular
A 12-year-old girl remains in hospital following a house fire in Church St Portadown in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Her mother was found dead at the scene. The PSNI has launched a murder inquiry and one man, aged 25, has been arrested in relation to the incident.
A 12-year-old girl remains in hospital following a house fire in Church St Portadown in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Her mother was found dead at the scene. The PSNI has launched a murder inquiry and one man, aged 25, has been arrested in relation to the incident.
A 12-year-old girl remains in hospital following a house fire in Church St Portadown in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Her mother was found dead at the scene. The PSNI has launched a murder inquiry and one man, aged 25, has been arrested in relation to the incident.

-

A murder investigation has been launched by the PSNI. One man, aged 25, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

This comes just three months after the murder in nearby Lurgan of expectant mother Natalie McNally who was also found brutally murdered in her own home. One man has been charged in connection to her killing.

In a statement Women’s Aid NI asked anyone with information on Tuesday morning’s fire and murder to contact the PSNI.

The statement said: “Women’s Aid NI would like to express our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Alesia Nazarova following her murder in Portadown.

"Please know you are all in our thoughts at this most incredibly difficult time.

"Women and girls deserve to be safe in all areas of our society. Alesia is the 17th woman to be murdered in Northern Ireland since 2020, the vast majority of whom were also killed in their own homes.

"If you have any information at all, no matter how insignificant you think it is, that can help the police with their investigation please contact them by dialing 101 as you may hold key information.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by submitting information to their website: crimestoppersuk.org