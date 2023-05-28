A Co Armagh factory worker who lost control of his car on a sweeping bend and crashed through a hedge and two gardens before colliding and cracking the exterior wall of a dwelling house, has been fined £250.

Dungannon Magistrates Court was told on Friday that 31-year-old Krzysztol Nosal from Ashgrove Manor in Portadown, was on his way to work at Killyman accompanied by his brother when the crash happened at Bovean Road, Dungannon.Nosal was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy and given six penalty points for driving without due care and attention on August 26, 2022.

Prosecuting counsel said Nosal told police he felt the “slipping away from him” as he came round the bend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A defence lawyer said fortunately the defendant’s brother did not sustain more serious injuries given the considerable damage to the car and dwelling house.

Dungannon Courthouse.

He explained that Nosal is originally from Poland and came here when he was 15 and has lived continuously in Northern Ireland, working at a manufacturing factory which has a site at Killyman.

The lawyer said during interview the defendant accepted there were no vehicle defects that could have caused him to lose control.

He said the road had been wet from showers and the accident happened on a sweeping left bend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The only explaination is that he was driving too fast entering the bend and as he tried to rectify it ended up crashing through the hedge, he added.