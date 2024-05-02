Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Calvin Buchanan, aged 19, from Seagoe Park, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with a number of driving offences.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

The teenager, who works in Almac, is accused of failing to report an injury accident, failing to stop where the injury accident happened, failing to remain, driving without due care and attention and dangerous driving.

Buchanan’s solicitor Ms Suin Downey said her client attended court with his mother and father. He had pleaded guilty to the charges at a previous hearing.

A prosecutor that on December 9 last year, at around 12.30 in the afternoon, police attended a crash on the Northway close to the junction lights at the Kernan Loop leading to the M12.

Police spotted a white Citroen belonging to the injured party. She said she had been stationary, waiting for the traffic lights to change when her vehicle was hit from behind.

“Following the collision the offending vehicle, a dark VW Golf displaying R plates, made off at speed without interacting with the injured party or exchanging details. The injured party advised the driver appeared to be a young male,” said the prosecutor, adding that the injured party suffered damage to her car, including the rear bumper plus she had pains in her neck and a sore head.

“She declined the ambulance service and said she would attend A&E should her injuries worsen,” the court was told.

Two days later the defendant reported to Lurgan Police Station. The next day police attended Buchanan’s home when he made full admissions to all the charges, the prosecutor said.

Ms Downey said her client, who passed his test last May, has a totally clear record. She revealed that Buchanan had ‘essentially rear-ended and afterwards panicked’.

“That is where the dangerous driving comes from – his driving after the accident as opposed to the accident itself,” she said.

She said Buchanan is a “young man with very little experience of driving”.

“The person he actually went into the back of is actually a neighbour and he has made full payment to that person for the damage done to their car. It was when he went home and explained to his parents what happened – that is when he went to the police station. He wasn’t aware it was an offence to fail to stop and report,” Ms Downey said.

District Judge Francis Rafferty said Buchanan may not have been aware of that “but surely anybody with an ounce of common sense would know you don’t drive into the back of somebody and then drive off”.

Ms Downey said: “No you don’t and he knows that. His parents are here with him today. His mental health did take somewhat of a serious dip after this.”

