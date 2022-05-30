Loading...

Portadown motorist was more than three times drink drive limit

A Portadown motorist detected driving with excess alcohol in his breath on the A8 in the Larne area was more than three times the drink drive limit.

By Court Reporter
Monday, 30th May 2022, 8:29 am

Nigel Matchett (52), of Cloncarrish Road, The Birches, was detected on October 15 last year.

Ballymena Magistrates’ Court heard on Thursday of last week (May26) the defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 113 - the legal limit is 35.

Deputy District Judge Brian Archer told him: “You were in the area of alcohol poisoning - 113 - you were endangering your life with the level of alcohol you had consumed”.

Ballymena Courthouse.

He said he appreciated alcohol addiction can be a struggle but added: “Not only are you putting yourself in jeopardy but you are putting members of the public and road users if you are drink driving”.

The court heard the defendant had been before courts four times in respect of drink-related matters.

The defendant was put on Probation for two years and banned from driving for three years.

