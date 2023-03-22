Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team arrested a 25-year-old man on Tuesday night.
He has been arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life and has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.
Police received a report of a house fire in the Church Street area of Portadown at around 2.15am on Tuesday, March 21.
Emergency services attended the scene and a 37-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have launched a murder investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.
One other person, believed to be a young girl, is reported to be in a stable condition in hospital.
Some homes in the vicinity were evacuated due to the fire.
Police have appealed to anyone with information, who witnessed anything suspicious or who has dashcam footage, to please get in touch on 101 quoting reference number 92 of 21/03/23.
Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org