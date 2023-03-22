Register
Portadown murder: arrest made after death of 37-year-old woman

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a 37-year-old woman in Portadown.

By Valerie Martin
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 07:17 GMT

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team arrested a 25-year-old man on Tuesday night.

He has been arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life and has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Police received a report of a house fire in the Church Street area of Portadown at around 2.15am on Tuesday, March 21.

Police are investigating the murder of a 37-year-old woman in Church Street, Portadown. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Emergency services attended the scene and a 37-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have launched a murder investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

One other person, believed to be a young girl, is reported to be in a stable condition in hospital.

Some homes in the vicinity were evacuated due to the fire.

Police have appealed to anyone with information, who witnessed anything suspicious or who has dashcam footage, to please get in touch on 101 quoting reference number 92 of 21/03/23.

Fire damage to the rear of the property in Church Street, Portadown. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org