Neighbours who live close to the scene of a fire in Portadown on Tuesday morning have spoken of their shock and horror following news a young woman was killed.

The blaze started in the early hours of Tuesday morning with quick-thinking neighbours sounding the alarm and attempting to rescue those inside.

Sadly one woman, aged 37, died and a child was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital.

Scene of a fire in Portadown Co Armagh. A woman, aged 37, has lost her life. One man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team arrested a 25-year-old man on Tuesday night.

He was arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life and was taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Scene of a fire in Portadown Co Armagh. A woman, aged 37, has lost her life. One man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life.

The PSNI remain at the scene of the fatal fire and forensic teams are also in Portadown town centre, supported by police, as man holes and gullies are searched.

This morning the NI Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 02:29 on Tuesday, 21 March 2023 following reports of an incident in the Church Street area, Portadown.

A spokesperson said: “NIAS despatched two Ambulances and the Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene of the incident.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by Ambulance,” said the spokesperson.

Scene of a fire in Portadown Co Armagh. A woman, aged 37, has lost her life. One man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life.

Neighbours today revealed how the blaze woke many in the area early on Tuesday morning.

One woman revealed that she and others called the emergency services. She said: “Having witnessed this, and making the call to emergency services, myself and another friend send our sincere condolences to the family. The response from emergency services was outstanding. Definitely not a situation that will leave our minds anytime.”

Another neighbour expressed shock and horror that a young woman had lost her life in the fire and expressed her hope that the little girl makes a full recovery.

"What will happen to the little girl?” she asked. “I hope she will be OK.”

Another woman also voiced concern for the child and expressed her condolences to the victim’s family at this very sad time.

Yesterday Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson said: "Police received a report of a house fire in the Church Street area of Portadown at around 2.15am on Tuesday 21st March.

"Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Sadly, a 37-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. We have now launched a murder investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

"A number of residents have been evacuated from their homes in the area due to the fire.

"Church Road is currently closed to motorists and pedestrians and we would ask that the public avoid the area at this time.

“Our investigation continues, and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed anything untoward, to please get in touch. Likewise, if you have captured dash cam footage, please contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 92 of 21/03/23.