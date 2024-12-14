Portadown: pictures from the scene of arson attack on old police station

By Valerie Martin
Published 14th Dec 2024, 14:58 BST
Police are treating a fire at the old police station in Edward Street in Portadown as arson.

The fire – which was reported in the early hours of Saturday morning – began on the top floor, and caused significant damage to the building.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) crews at the scene of the fire at Edward Street in Portadown.

1. Portadown arson

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) crews at the scene of the fire at Edward Street in Portadown. Photo: Pacemaker Press

A fire at the old police station on Edward Street in Portadown was started deliberately, police have said.

2. Portadown arson

A fire at the old police station on Edward Street in Portadown was started deliberately, police have said. Photo: Pacemaker Press

The scene of a fire at the old police station on Edward Street in Portadown.

3. Portadown arson

The scene of a fire at the old police station on Edward Street in Portadown. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

The scene of a fire at the old police station on Edward Street in Portadown.

4. Portadown arson

The scene of a fire at the old police station on Edward Street in Portadown. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice