The fire – which was reported in the early hours of Saturday morning – began on the top floor, and caused significant damage to the building.
1. Portadown arson
Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) crews at the scene of the fire at Edward Street in Portadown. Photo: Pacemaker Press
2. Portadown arson
A fire at the old police station on Edward Street in Portadown was started deliberately, police have said. Photo: Pacemaker Press
3. Portadown arson
The scene of a fire at the old police station on Edward Street in Portadown. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
4. Portadown arson
The scene of a fire at the old police station on Edward Street in Portadown. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye