A Portadown plasterer threw pottery at his mother and a bottle at his brother after receiving a tax bill, a Craigavon court hears.

Kingsley Graham, aged 31, from Armagh Road appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with criminal damage and two counts of common assault.

-

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

-

Graham’s barrister Mr Conor Lunny, said his client was pleading guilty to the charges. He asked that District Judge Michael Ranaghan take “a creative approach” to sentencing as his client had been in custody from the date of these offences and was unable to perfect bail until two weeks ago when he was taken in by nuns at a hostel in Armagh.

“They are ceasing their operations in terms of taking bail applicants on June 30,” said Mr Lunny, adding that Graham is in breach of a one-month suspended jail sentence for common assault.

The court heard that on Tuesday, April 30, police attended a domestic disturbance in Portadown.

When police arrived, the reporting parties revealed that Graham become aggressive after receiving a tax letter and confronted his mother, damaging several pottery items in the hall and pulling other items to the floor.

Graham lifted a white pot and threw it in his mother and she feared it would hit her. The brother said Graham threw a plastic bottle at him. When questioned the defedant made full admissions.

District Judge Ranaghan said: “There are some aggravating factors, not least that it involved his mother.”

Mr Lunny said this was the “culmination of a lot of stresses in this man’s life”. He said Graham had been working full time as a plasterer but had difficulties.

“He bought a van which then ceased to work and found himself nearly bankrupt and had to move home. There had been other difficulties, self-made, about him not giving his mother enough keep and finances were an issue,” he added. “When he got the tax bill, he accepts he clearly flew off the handle and lost his temper completely.”

Mr Lunny added his client has already served five weeks real time and is in breach of a suspended sentence.

The barrister added: “Unless there is a reconciliation imminently, he will have to go back to living in his van which he had been doing for quite some time before his mother took him in again. The nuns in Armagh have had reason to accept him before. They have been very good to him. But unfortunately that part of their operation ceases on June 30.

"His brother seems ready to reconcile. One would hope his mother will as well. It’s a regrettable situation that it’s come this far where a man, a year ago, was in full-time work at his own place and had a very limited criminal record now appears before the court with three common assaults and one criminal damage, having lost his house, his job and one would hope he hasn’t lost his family.”

District Judge Ranaghan sentenced Graham to two months and 10 days in prison plus a £25 offender levy. He also imposed a restraining order of one year regarding the two injured parties. A one-month suspended jail term was enacted and is to run concurrently with the latest sentence.