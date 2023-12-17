Portadown police appeal after man found with facial injuries following suspected altercation
It was initially reported to police just after 11.35pm that the man had been stabbed to the chest in the Ormonde Street area of the town.
Detective Sergeant Stewart said: "Officers attended alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and, thankfully, it was established that this was incorrect; however a man aged in his 30s had received facial injuries which had caused substantial blood loss.
"Our enquiries are continuing but at this stage we believe that an altercation had occurred between a number of men, and the victim was assaulted with a weapon.
"The injuries received are not, at this time, believed to be life-threatening.
“We are appealing to anyone who has any information to get in touch. We would particularly ask that anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time and has dashcam footage, or anyone with relevant mobile phone or CCTV recordings, contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1861 of 17/12/23.”