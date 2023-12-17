Portadown police appeal after man found with facial injuries following suspected altercation

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses after an injured man was found with facial injuries in Portadown on Saturday night.

It was initially reported to police just after 11.35pm that the man had been stabbed to the chest in the Ormonde Street area of the town.

Detective Sergeant Stewart said: "Officers attended alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and, thankfully, it was established that this was incorrect; however a man aged in his 30s had received facial injuries which had caused substantial blood loss.

"Our enquiries are continuing but at this stage we believe that an altercation had occurred between a number of men, and the victim was assaulted with a weapon.

Ormonde Street, Portadown. Picture: Google

"The injuries received are not, at this time, believed to be life-threatening.