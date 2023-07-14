A PSNI spokesperson said the incident arose when members of the Neighbourhood Policing Team were conducting mobile patrols in the Portadown area when a vehicle came to their attention.
"Police approached this vehicle and spoke with the driver who was heavily intoxicated.
"The driver was then subject to a preliminary breath test and produced a roadside reading of four times the legal limit.”
The police spokesperson said the driver was taken into police custody and a file will be prepared for the Public Prosecution Service.
"A cautionary tale to those who may think it is acceptable to be in charge of a motor vehicle whilst under the influence of alcohol,” the spokesperson added. “You are commiting an offence, you will have your day in court and you are putting innocent lives in danger.”