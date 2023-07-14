Police have revealed that a motorist stopped in the Portadown area produced a breath test reading of four times the legal drink-driving limit.

A PSNI spokesperson said the incident arose when members of the Neighbourhood Policing Team were conducting mobile patrols in the Portadown area when a vehicle came to their attention.

"Police approached this vehicle and spoke with the driver who was heavily intoxicated.

"The driver was then subject to a preliminary breath test and produced a roadside reading of four times the legal limit.”

Police have warned the public over the dangers of drink-driving. Picture: PSNI

The police spokesperson said the driver was taken into police custody and a file will be prepared for the Public Prosecution Service.