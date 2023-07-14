Register
Portadown police find motorist was four times the drink-drive limit

Police have revealed that a motorist stopped in the Portadown area produced a breath test reading of four times the legal drink-driving limit.
By Valerie Martin
Published 14th Jul 2023, 10:29 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 10:29 BST

A PSNI spokesperson said the incident arose when members of the Neighbourhood Policing Team were conducting mobile patrols in the Portadown area when a vehicle came to their attention.

"Police approached this vehicle and spoke with the driver who was heavily intoxicated.

"The driver was then subject to a preliminary breath test and produced a roadside reading of four times the legal limit.”

Police have warned the public over the dangers of drink-driving. Picture: PSNIPolice have warned the public over the dangers of drink-driving. Picture: PSNI
The police spokesperson said the driver was taken into police custody and a file will be prepared for the Public Prosecution Service.

"A cautionary tale to those who may think it is acceptable to be in charge of a motor vehicle whilst under the influence of alcohol,” the spokesperson added. “You are commiting an offence, you will have your day in court and you are putting innocent lives in danger.”