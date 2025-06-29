Police in Portadown are investigating a theft from a vehicle while it was parked in Clonavon Avenue last week.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The theft took place between 8am and 12.50pm on Wednesday, June 25.

Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area around this time or who may have dashcam footage is urged to get in touch with the police.

"Our enquiries are continuing. If you can provide any information please contact 101 and quote serial 776 25/06/25,” a PSNI spokesperson said.