Portadown: Police investigating theft from a vehicle
Police in Portadown are investigating a theft from a vehicle while it was parked in Clonavon Avenue last week.
The theft took place between 8am and 12.50pm on Wednesday, June 25.
Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area around this time or who may have dashcam footage is urged to get in touch with the police.
"Our enquiries are continuing. If you can provide any information please contact 101 and quote serial 776 25/06/25,” a PSNI spokesperson said.