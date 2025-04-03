Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for witnesses in regards to an assault in Portadown town centre.

It occurred outside St Mark’s Church of Ireland and continued into a local shop on Market Street on Sunday, March 23, around 00.15 hours.

In an appeal issued on Thursday (April 3), the PSNI added: “If you witnessed this assault or have any information regarding this assault please contact police on 101 quoting incident 24-23/03/25.”