Portadown: police issue appeal over assault outside church that continued in shop

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 08:28 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses in regards to an assault in Portadown town centre.

It occurred outside St Mark’s Church of Ireland and continued into a local shop on Market Street on Sunday, March 23, around 00.15 hours.

In an appeal issued on Thursday (April 3), the PSNI added: “If you witnessed this assault or have any information regarding this assault please contact police on 101 quoting incident 24-23/03/25.”

