Police in Portadown have launched an appeal for witnesses after a parked car was badly damaged in a hit and run incident.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An investigation has been opened into the collision which occurred on Wednesday, January 10 in the Ballyoran Park area of Portadown at around 5.55pm.

Significant damage was caused to the parked vehicle as a result of this collision and police have said the other vehicle involved may also have been badly damaged.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We believe that the offending vehicle may have significant damage to the front / front-left of the car and it may have been a grey or silver hatchback.”

Police are seeking witnesses following a hit and run collision in Portadown. Picture: PSNI

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or might have any information regarding the offending vehicle is asked to contact police on 101, quoting the reference number 1705 of 10.01.24.