Portadown police seek witnesses after hit and run collision

Police in Portadown have launched an appeal for witnesses after a parked car was badly damaged in a hit and run incident.
By Valerie Martin
Published 16th Jan 2024, 14:48 GMT
An investigation has been opened into the collision which occurred on Wednesday, January 10 in the Ballyoran Park area of Portadown at around 5.55pm.

Significant damage was caused to the parked vehicle as a result of this collision and police have said the other vehicle involved may also have been badly damaged.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We believe that the offending vehicle may have significant damage to the front / front-left of the car and it may have been a grey or silver hatchback.”

Police are seeking witnesses following a hit and run collision in Portadown. Picture: PSNIPolice are seeking witnesses following a hit and run collision in Portadown. Picture: PSNI
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or might have any information regarding the offending vehicle is asked to contact police on 101, quoting the reference number 1705 of 10.01.24.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers charity at https://orlo.uk/38XlU or by calling 0800 555111.