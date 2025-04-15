Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are seeking witnesses to a road traffic collision in Portadown earlier this month.

They said they have been made aware of an incident that occurred in the Whitten Close area, just off Park Road, on the evening of Monday, April 7 between 10.10pm – 10.15pm.

Damage to a vehicle was not noticed until the following morning.

Anyone who was involved in or witnessed a collision around this time or has possible relevant video footage, is asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference 210 8/4/25.