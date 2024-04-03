Portadown property ‘ransacked’ during burglary
A residential property in Portadown is reported to have been ransacked during a burglary on Easter Tuesday.
Detectives are appealing for information following a report of an incident in the Lurgan Road area.
A police spokesperson said they were told at around 1.45pm that entry was gained to the property.
"A number of rooms both upstairs and downstairs were ransacked but at this stage, it is unclear if anything was taken during the incident,” the spokesperson added.
Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information, which may be able to assist with their investigation, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 958 03/04/24.