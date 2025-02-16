Portadown: PSNI appeal after car destroyed in arson attack
Officers received and responded to a report of a car on fire in the Island Road area at around 4.10pm on Saturday (February 15).
A police spokesperson said: “Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene and extinguished the blaze, which is being treated as deliberate ignition at this time.
"The vehicle was left completely burnt out as a result of the incident. Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries.”
Police said their enquiries are ongoing and they are appealing to anyone who may have any information which might assist with enquiries to contact 101 and quote reference number 1084 of 15/02/25.”
Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.