Police in Portadown have issued a description of a person who may have been involved in a burglary.

Officers are investigating the incident which occurred within the vicinity of James Street around 12.30pm on Friday, July 4.

They are appealing to anyone in the area at the time who witnessed the incident or saw an individual in the area described as approximately 6ft in height, of medium build, wearing red gloves, black Nike jacket, black trousers and white trainers to them on 101 quoting 538 – 04/07/2025.