Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are investigating a New Year theft of a motorbike in Portadown.

The black Honda was stolen from an address in Union Street.

Officers are urging anyone who was in the area between 8pm on Tuesday, December 31 and 8am on Wednesday, January 1 to come forward if they noticed anything that might help with enquiries.

A police spokesperson said: “If you have any information that you think could assist with our investigation, or have CCTV that covers this area please contact 101 and quote serial 678 of 01/01/25.”