Portadown: PSNI appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage following attempted break-in report
Police are investigating a report of an attempted burglary in the Portadown area.
They are appealing for anyone who may have noticed suspicious persons or vehicles in the Moy Road area on Friday night at approximately 8pm to come forward.
Anyone with any information, including dashcam footage, is urged to contact police on 101 quoting serial 403 of 05/10/2024.