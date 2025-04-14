Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to a hit and run road traffic collision that took place in Portadown at the weekend.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at the car park of Asda in Bridge Street at approximately 5.45pm on Saturday.

The driver of a white Seat Leon is said to have reversed into a grey Peugeot, before driving off without stopping to exchange details.

Anyone who witnessed this collision or have any information that could assist us with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 and quote incident 1449 of 12/04/25.