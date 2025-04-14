Portadown: PSNI appeal for witnesses to hit and run traffic collision in Asda carpark
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to a hit and run road traffic collision that took place in Portadown at the weekend.
The incident happened at the car park of Asda in Bridge Street at approximately 5.45pm on Saturday.
The driver of a white Seat Leon is said to have reversed into a grey Peugeot, before driving off without stopping to exchange details.
Anyone who witnessed this collision or have any information that could assist us with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 and quote incident 1449 of 12/04/25.