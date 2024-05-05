Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital after being assaulted. It had been reported he had been struck with a blunt instrument.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries sustained in the attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident in the Montague Street area was reported to police around 6.20pm on May 5.

Montague Street in Portadown. Picture: Google

Police confirmed on Monday morning that they had made an arrest.

Detective Inspector Johnston said: "In the early hours of Monday morning, we arrested a 28-year-old man, on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, grievous bodily harm with intent and criminal damage. He remains in police custody at this time.

"Our enquiries are ongoing into this attack, and we are continuing to appeal for information. We believe there may have been a second suspect, who made off towards the Union Street/ Edgarstown area of the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Anyone with any information, including dashcam footage, is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 1431 05/05/24.”