Portadown: PSNI arrest man in connection with 'serious' assault
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man in his 30s was taken to hospital after being assaulted. It had been reported he had been struck with a blunt instrument.
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries sustained in the attack.
The incident in the Montague Street area was reported to police around 6.20pm on May 5.
Police confirmed on Monday morning that they had made an arrest.
Detective Inspector Johnston said: "In the early hours of Monday morning, we arrested a 28-year-old man, on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, grievous bodily harm with intent and criminal damage. He remains in police custody at this time.
"Our enquiries are ongoing into this attack, and we are continuing to appeal for information. We believe there may have been a second suspect, who made off towards the Union Street/ Edgarstown area of the town.
"Anyone with any information, including dashcam footage, is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 1431 05/05/24.”
You can also report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.