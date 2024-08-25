Portadown: PSNI ask for public help to identify vehicle which struck pedestrian
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police in Portadown have issued a witness appeal in relation to a hit-and-run collision several weeks ago during which a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
The collision took place on Carleton Street, Portadown on July 24 at approximately 10.45am.
Police said it involved a pedestrian being struck by a white coloured vehicle which left the area before leaving contact details.
"If you witnessed this collision, have dashcam footage or any information regarding the vehicle involved please make contact via 101 and quote reference 494 of 24/07/2024,” a police spokesperson said.