Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police in Portadown have issued a witness appeal in relation to a hit-and-run collision several weeks ago during which a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

The collision took place on Carleton Street, Portadown on July 24 at approximately 10.45am.

Police said it involved a pedestrian being struck by a white coloured vehicle which left the area before leaving contact details.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"If you witnessed this collision, have dashcam footage or any information regarding the vehicle involved please make contact via 101 and quote reference 494 of 24/07/2024,” a police spokesperson said.