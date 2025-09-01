Police in Portadown are urging anyone with information or video footage to come forward after it was reported a petrol bomb had been thrown at a house at the weekend.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed they are treating the Churchill Park incident as arson.

Police received a report at around 11.45pm on Sunday, August 31, that a petrol bomb had been thrown at the front of a house, causing damage to the front door.

“The resident was able to extinguish the fire and get out of the property uninjured,” the police spokesperson said. "This is being treated as arson and enquiries are ongoing.”

Police are appealing for information following a report of a petrol bomb being thrown at a property in Portadown. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

Sinn Féin Councillor Paul Duffy condemned whoever was responsible, saying the resident had been watching football when a device was thrown at the front door.

“Those behind this attack need to think about the potential consequences of their actions. Those in the house at the time were left badly shaken by the attack.”

Urging anyone with information on the incident to contact the police, Cllr Duffy added: “This kind of behaviour has no place in our community, and it must stop now.”

Anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or anyone with CCTV, doorbell or other footage that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1577 31/08/25.

A report or information can also be submitted online using the non-emergency police reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Information can also be given anonymously through Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/