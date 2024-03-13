Portadown PSNI investigate overnight criminal damage at residential property
Police in Portadown have appealed for information after criminal damage was caused at a residential property in the Parsons Gate area.
Officers received a report just before 7.40am on Wednesday a pane of glass had been smashed in a door at the property sometime overnight.
A PSNI spokesperson said enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 216 of 13/03/24.