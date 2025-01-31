Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are urging anyone who may have dashcam footage capturing a serious assault in Portadown last weekend to come forward.

The incident took place in the Markethill Road area at approximately 11.15pm on Saturday, January 25.

Anyone with information that could assist with their investigation or who has dashcam footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting serial 852 26/01/2025 or via the online reporting tool: https://orlo.uk/F763I