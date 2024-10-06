Portadown: PSNI probe potential link between burglary and attempted burglary

By Valerie Martin
Published 6th Oct 2024, 15:26 BST
Police say they are investigating a potential link between reports of a burglary and an attempted burglary in Portadown.

The first incident was around 8pm on Friday, October 4, when the occupant of a house in the Ashbrook area reported hearing three loud bangs from the rear of her property.

A police spokesperson said: “She discovered a window in a rear spare bedroom had been opened and damaged.

"Entry was not gained to the property and nothing was taken. We believe the suspect may have been scared off by a barking dog.”

Police are investigating recent reports of an attempted burglary and burglary in Portadown. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).Police are investigating recent reports of an attempted burglary and burglary in Portadown. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).
Police received a report at 4.15pm on Saturday, October 5 that sometime during the night, entry had been gained to a garage at a Dorchester Avenue property.

"An electric lawnmower is believed to have been stolen, and we are investigating a potential link between both of these reports,” the police spokesperson added.

Anyone who noticed suspicious activity in either area is asked to call police on 101, quoting references 403 and 1091 05/10/24.

